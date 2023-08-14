Edmonton Opera's Board Director Francis Price Honoured With Opera America Award

Association for Opera in Canada has honoured an outstanding opera company board member, Francis Price, of Edmonton Opera's Board of Directors, as the 2023/24 recipient of the Association for Opera in Canada National Opera Directors Recognition Award.

Now in its 14th year, the National Opera Directors Recognition Award highlights the tenets of good governance, celebrates models of volunteer excellence, and raises the bar for board director commitment.

"Good governance at opera companies is enabled through the generosity of time and resources, and thoughtful expertise of volunteer board members. Through this award, we amplify the contributions of one board member annually who exemplifies volunteer excellence and extraordinary impact on their opera company. Francis Price of Edmonton Opera is such a board member, and we are proud to honour him with this much-deserved distinction." commended Christina Loewen, Executive Director, Association for Opera in Canada.

Francis Price has been an esteemed member of the Edmonton Opera Board of Directors for over 20 years, and has made significant contributions to the company's success, increasing sustainability, quality, and reach.

Francis leads the annual endowment campaign, raising millions of dollars over the last 10 years to support opera in Edmonton. He supports the company as a donor, season sponsor, and host to visiting artists. As an attorney, Francis also provides valuable insights to the management team.

Francis has been instrumental in supporting young artists and promoting diverse storytelling through the fostering of partnerships with other arts organizations, significantly with Edmonton International Fringe Festival (the oldest and largest fringe theatre festival in North America) where he has aided by supporting and promoting connections between Edmonton Opera and the festival's Pop Goes The Opera program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he remained a dedicated supporter, assisting the management team and leading the endowment campaign. He played a role in the decision to suspend the season while ensuring artists received compensation.

In describing Price's impact on Edmonton Opera, his nominator Sue Fitzsimmons, Executive Director said: "Francis is a remarkable individual. His contributions to Edmonton Opera, and to the broader arts community, have made all the difference. Because of Francis' effort, wisdom, passion, and guidance, Edmonton Opera is positioned to thrive beyond its first 60 years and continue to do the important work of connecting with, inspiring, and delighting audiences."

AOC's commitment to recognizing excellence in governance is shared with sister association OPERA America through their National Opera Trustee Recognition Award, in which a single honouree is chosen from each of the five OPERA

America budget categories. In 2023, OPERA America is pleased to honour Sarah Moulton Faux (The American Opera Project), Keith Geeslin (San Francisco Opera), Anne Kline (Wolf Trap Opera), Russell McColman (BARN OPERA), Nadege Souvenir (Minnesota Opera).

Francis Price will be recognized alongside the five U.S. recipients of the National Opera Trustee Recognition Award at a special dinner in New York, NY, in early 2024.