Edmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize Finalists and Judges

Four finalists from across Canada have been chosen to participate in the inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize at Edmonton Opera out of an astounding 145 applicants.

The finalists are Lauren Margison (soprano), Vartan Gabrielian (bass-baritone), Madison Montambault (mezzo soprano), and Spencer Britten (tenor). In partnership with the University of Alberta, a student from the University's voice program has been selected to participate in most events throughout the week. The selected student is Alla Salakhova (mezzo soprano).

The Rumbold Vocal Prize Celebration Day will be held on October 29, 2022. Events throughout the day will be open to the public, and day passes are on sale now for $35. The day's events include a masterclass by renowned soprano Adrienne Pieczonka and a recital by the four finalists. For a full list of the day's events and tickets, please visit edmontonopera.com/rumboldvocalprize.

The core principles of the Rumbold Vocal Prize are to provide financial assistance, experience and exposure to emerging Canadian artists in order to assist them in further career development. The finalists will have the opportunity to participate in a week-long residential professional development experience, including the vocal master class conducted by Adrianne Pieczonka and the recital at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The judges for this year's Rumbold Vocal Prize include soprano Karen Slack (Tosca in EO's Tosca), maestro Simon Rivard (Conductor for EO's Tosca), and chorusmaster Shannon Hiebert. Guest faculty to include EO's artistic director Joel Ivany and Adrianne Pieczonka.

The annual Rumbold Vocal Prize for outstanding emerging professional opera singers is thanks to the generosity of Grace and Arnold Rumbold.