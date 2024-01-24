DON GIOVANNI Comes to Edmonton Opera in February

Edmonton Opera has announced the opening of a groundbreaking production of Mozart's beloved opera, Don Giovanni, set to open on February 1st at 7:30 PM at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

This bold and innovative rendition is directed by Joel Ivany, Edmonton Opera's award-winning Artistic Director. Following its acclaimed success at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, and Banff Centre for Creativity, this production is coming to Edmonton with a reputation of excellence.

Ivany's vision for Don Giovanni is a fusion of classical and contemporary, incorporating elements of pop culture and modern dialogue, adding a fresh and edgy twist to the opera experience.

Speaking about the show, Ivany said, “Don Giovanni. Two words that encapsulate a deep passion for the opera. This piece, created in just nine months by Mozart and Da Ponte, draws inspiration from the life of Casanova, a figure who challenged societal norms. Today, as we navigate a world of restrictions and control, the characters of Don Giovanni and Casanova resonate profoundly, offering diverse interpretations for today.”

Ivany continues, “This opera is more than just about Don Giovanni. It's about Leporello, his friend, the women he influenced, and the men in the opera, reflecting the complexities of community and society. As you witness the opera, I invite you to engage with its new ways, to see beyond one perspective and appreciate the broader implications on community and societal norms.”

Edmonton Opera's Don Giovanni is a musical experience, and a though provoking journey into the depths of human desire, impulse, and complex social structures. In our celebratory 60th season, we are proud and excited to present this opera along with the exceptional cast, artistic team, our incredible Edmonton Opera Chorus, and members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra who will share the stage during this innovative performance.

We invite you to preview the show in a conversation with Joel Ivany and select cast members on January 31st at 6 pm, just prior to our final dress rehearsal. Additionally, we hope you'll consider doing a review of this performance and attending, either on the opening night on February 1st. or the final performance on February 3rd, both starting at 7:30 PM.