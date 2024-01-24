DON GIOVANNI Comes to Edmonton Opera in February

The production is set to open on February 1st at 7:30 PM at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.   

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MEAN GIRLS Arrives at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Photo 1 Review: MEAN GIRLS Arrives at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY Photo 2 VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY
Review: MADE IN ITALY Charms Edmonton Photo 3 Review: MADE IN ITALY Charms Edmonton
Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoine's PITH! Photo 4 Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoine's PITH!

DON GIOVANNI Comes to Edmonton Opera in February

Edmonton Opera has announced the opening of a groundbreaking production of Mozart's beloved opera, Don Giovanni, set to open on February 1st at 7:30 PM at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.   

This bold and innovative rendition is directed by Joel Ivany, Edmonton Opera's award-winning Artistic Director. Following its acclaimed success at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, and Banff Centre for Creativity, this production is coming to Edmonton with a reputation of excellence.   

 

Ivany's vision for Don Giovanni is a fusion of classical and contemporary, incorporating elements of pop culture and modern dialogue, adding a fresh and edgy twist to the opera experience.   

 

Speaking about the show, Ivany said, “Don Giovanni. Two words that encapsulate a deep passion for the opera. This piece, created in just nine months by Mozart and Da Ponte, draws inspiration from the life of Casanova, a figure who challenged societal norms. Today, as we navigate a world of restrictions and control, the characters of Don Giovanni and Casanova resonate profoundly, offering diverse interpretations for today.”  

 

Ivany continues, “This opera is more than just about Don Giovanni. It's about Leporello, his friend, the women he influenced, and the men in the opera, reflecting the complexities of community and society. As you witness the opera, I invite you to engage with its new ways, to see beyond one perspective and appreciate the broader implications on community and societal norms.”   

 

Edmonton Opera's Don Giovanni is a musical experience, and a though provoking journey into the depths of human desire, impulse, and complex social structures. In our celebratory 60th season, we are proud and excited to present this opera along with the exceptional cast, artistic team, our incredible Edmonton Opera Chorus, and members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra who will share the stage during this innovative performance.  

 

We invite you to preview the show in a conversation with Joel Ivany and select cast members on January 31st at 6 pm, just prior to our final dress rehearsal. Additionally, we hope you'll consider doing a review of this performance and attending, either on the opening night on February 1st. or the final performance on February 3rd, both starting at 7:30 PM.  




RELATED STORIES - Edmonton

1
Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoines PITH! Photo
Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoine's PITH!

Teatro Live! presents a revival of Lemoine, a captivating theatrical experience. Don't miss this exciting production!

2
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadels MADE IN ITALY Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY

Get a first look at Citadel Theatre's Made in Italy, now on stage. An Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters.

3
Review: MADE IN ITALY Charms Edmonton Photo
Review: MADE IN ITALY Charms Edmonton

This feel-good production brims with disco hits and eccentric characters.

4
Review: MEAN GIRLS Arrives at Edmontons Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Photo
Review: MEAN GIRLS Arrives at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

This splashy musical comedy will delight fans of the 2004 movie.

More Hot Stories For You

Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoine's PITH!Teatro Live! Presents The Return of Stewart Lemoine's PITH!
Musical Celebration RUBABOO Announced At The Citadel TheatreMusical Celebration RUBABOO Announced At The Citadel Theatre
DONNA ORBITS THE MOON Comes to Northern Light Theatre This MonthDONNA ORBITS THE MOON Comes to Northern Light Theatre This Month
Edmonton' Shadow Theatre To Present A Canadian Classic THE DRAWER BOYEdmonton' Shadow Theatre To Present A Canadian Classic THE DRAWER BOY

Videos

Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY Video
Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Edmonton SHOWS

Recommended For You