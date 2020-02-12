Citadel Announces Inaugural Collider Festival Lineup

This March, Edmonton's theatre community will get a first look at what's new in Canadian theatre with the 2020 Collider Festival. As part of Citadel's commitment to building, developing, and showcasing new work for large stages, the Collider Festival promises an exhilarating week of experimentation March 26-29, 2020.

Collider's debut features development workshops of five new scripts, artist workshops, a digital theatre exploration, and panel discussions about new work creation, along with our mainstage world premiere production of The Garneau Block adapted by Belinda Cornish . We are thrilled to welcome guest Keynote Speaker Michael Rubinoff , the Tony Award-nominated producer of Canadian Broadway sensation Come From Away and Producing Artistic Director for the Canadian Music Theatre Project at Sheridan College

New Play Development at the Citadel Theatre focuses on creating Canadian work that can live on the country's largest stages with ambitious and exciting production potential. The scripts in development include work by Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman and Hawksley Workman, Erin Shields, Kim Senklip Harvey, Holly Lewis and Anton Lipovetsky, and Kenneth T. Williams.

As well, as part of a panel discussion on Digital Theatre the brilliant team behind Prison Dancer ( Romeo Candido and Carmen de Jesus) will provide a first look at their multi-platform musical currently in development with the Citadel Theatre, thanks to generous support from the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund.

Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in two workshops: the first, a workshop on playwriting with Governor General's Award finalist Erin Shields. The second, led by Michael Rubinoff , is designed for producers and board members to learn how organizations can support creativity and innovation to reap the benefits of developing new work.

In partnership with Fringe Theatre, participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at their new immersive production The Cave by Jessica Peverett with contributors Effy Adar, Nasra Adem, Nikki Hulowski, Suzie Martin and Ben Stevens , directed by Murray Utas.

Registration for workshops with Erin Shields and Michael Rubinoff is open now at $65+Fees/GST (or $45+Fees/GST until March 6!). All Collider readings, panels, and keynote will be admission by donation following the event. Tickets for The Garneau Block are on sale now.





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You