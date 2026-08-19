CHRISTMAS, ARIZONA: THE MUSICAL to Debut Concept Concert in Saskatoon
RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jaidynn Diore Fierce will host, with performances by Shantaia and Brandi Caroline.
In a bold cross-pollination of the Canadian country music industry and contemporary musical theatre development, Saskatoon-born best-selling author Dan Clapson and recording artist ZENON will present Christmas, Arizona The Musical: Live Soundtrack, presented by Craig Senyk Initiatives. The one-night-only concept concert will light up Saskatoon's historic Broadway Theatre on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
Reimagining traditional theatre development into a two-act concert experience, the evening offers audiences an exclusive first listen to a brand-new Canadian musical on its path to the mainstage:
Act I (The Sonic World):
A high-octane country-roots and soul revue establishing the show's musical landscape, featuring performances by Shantaia, Antonio Larosa, Jade Turner, Alex Hughes and 2026 CCMA Award nominee Brandi Caroline, backed by a powerhouse live band.
Act II (The Score in Concert):
Composer ZENON takes center stage alongside special guest vocalists to debut the musical's draft score live, featuring co-writers Alex Hughes and hip-hop artist Tea Fannie, as well as Clay Bolen and Eden Taylor, plus Mariya Stokes performing the original title-track that sparked the production.
Featuring a book by Dan Clapson and an original score by ZENON, Christmas, Arizona follows two lifelong best friends embarking on a chaotic, 1,100-mile road trip from Oklahoma to a quirky desert town in pursuit of love. The new work marries rich vocal harmonies, dynamic musical storytelling, and laugh-out-loud comedy.
Hosting the evening is Nashville-based RuPaul's Drag Race alumn Jaidynn Diore Fierce, bringing signature high-glamour showmanship and theatrical flair to the Saskatchewan stage.
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