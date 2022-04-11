BWW Review: THE HERD is a Poignant Night of Theatre

Dr. Vanessa Brokenhorn is on a mission. An accomplished geneticist and veterinarian, she pursues her ambitious plight of reintroducing ancestral DNA into the gene pool of a monitored herd of bison. When a pair of pure white calves are born, the inexplicable event stirs speculation not only among the residents of the tiny Indigenous reservation but the broader scientific community. Are these miracle calves a one-in-a-million scientific event? Or are they harbingers of a long-held prophecy predicted by the reserve's most spiritual residents?

The Herd is a slow-burn contemporary drama and The Citadel Theatre's latest production. Written by Cree playwright, Kenneth T. Williams, it is produced in association with Toronto's Tarragon Theatre and The National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre in Ottawa. Directed by Tara Beagan, it explores the sombre themes of colonialism and ethics while emphasizing the importance of community and preserving one's cultural heritage.

Protagonist Vanessa is a force to be reckoned with, and Tai Amy Grauman is thoroughly convincing in the role. Grauman maintains a commanding stage presence from the moment she first appears, delivering a memorable performance and capturing her character's strength and vulnerability. It is easy to forget that she is not in fact a science professional but a skilled actress.

Grauman is joined by Dylan Thomas-Bouchier as Vanessa's brother, Chief Michael a.k.a. "Baby Pete," Shyanne Duquette as the siblings' artistic Aunt Sheila, and Cheyenne Scott as chatty Irish transplant and Vanessa's colleague, Aislinn. Entering their eclectic midst is Todd Houseman as idealistic vlogger, Coyote Jackson, whose earnest excitement to report on the white bison backfires catastrophically as his own Indigenous heritage is called into question. Together, all five performers bring to life the wonder, chaos, and fear regarding the miraculous bison calves. Though these topics are deftly handled, The Herd challenges audiences to suspend their disbelief.

The story unfolds across a visually arresting set evoking the research facility and surrounding wind-swept prairies. Videos of stampeding and grazing bison play on the wave-shaped screens serving as the stage's backdrop, as do the occasionally witty livestreams filmed by Coyote. Designed by Andy Moro, the set and audiovisual elements enhance the plot's tension, simultaneously evoking the claustrophobia of a tiny reserve overrun by fanatic novelty-seekers and the tranquility of the bison's natural habitat. Combined with the excellent performances and poignant script, The Herd is a powerful and topical production that resonates long after the final curtain.

The Herd plays at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre until April 24. Masks are mandatory for all audience members.

Photo Credit: The Citadel Theatre