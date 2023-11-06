BWDC to Present Naishi Wang's FACE TO FACE Next Month

Now in it's 45th Season, BWDC will present Toronto-based artist Naishi Wang's Face to Face, December 15 & 16 at the Tim Ryan Black Box Theatre in MacEwan University.

A simple hand, outstretched. Another hand, covering a face. What do they express? Fascinated by our new modes of virtual communication, Naishi Wang, a Toronto-based choreographer originally from China, drew inspiration from body language, emojis, and the rudiments of speech to create Face to Face. In this dense and captivating duet about the ambiguities of communication, the body becomes a key that opens endless windows. Using hand gestures, rhythmic play, or simple embraces, Wang and his collaborator Lukas Malkowski, both superb performers, speak through movements. Sometimes mirroring the other, sometimes doing the opposite, their fluid or syncopated gestures are X-rays revealing volatile and impregnable states of being. A hymn to imperfect transmission, Face to Face depicts the ramifications of our relations to the world, to the other, and invites the audience to decrypt its secrets.

Based in culturally diverse Toronto, and born in Changchun, China mixed with Chinese, North Korean and Mongolian ancestry, Naishi Wang observes and studies the underlying motivations of the body's movements and the emotions it conveys. Renowned for his exceptional improvisations, which he turns into incarnations of bodily meaning, Wang is also a practicing visual artist. His drawings, which take the form of dances on paper, echo his work in dance. Wang's Face to Face has been performed throughout Europe and Canada to rave reviews.

Tickets for Face to Face are $25 (student/senior) and $40 (regular). Special pricing for CADA (Canadian Alliance of Dance Artists) members and pay-what-you-will options are also available. Tickets and more information are available at the link below.

BWDC is an institution in Edmonton's Dance Community celebrating 45 years of Canadian contemporary dance. BWDC is a community-minded, dynamic artistic builder creating through collaboration; fostering dialogue between dance artists and audiences; building bridges between established and emerging artists; encouraging communication among professional artists; and organizing interaction between arts organizations and educational institutions.



BWDC's Co-Artistic Director, Ainsley Hillyard, was recently named one of EDify's Top 40 Under 40, Class of 2023.