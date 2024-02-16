Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' To Present Online Exhibit MOMENTS FROM THE BATTLEGROUND: THE PHOTOGRAPHS OF MAXIM DONDYUK

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA) will present an online exhibit Moments from the Battleground: The Photographs of Maxim Dondyuk curated by Paul Swanson. The exhibit will be attended by ACUA Members on Friday February 23 in the ACUA Gallery, 10556 110 Street NW. The following day, Saturday February 24, two years since the start of the War on Ukraine, ACUA will unveil the online exhibit through their website acuarts.ca.



The photography exhibit seeks to foster empathy and understanding by allowing viewers to connect with the crisis in Ukraine. Through the lens of compassion, ACUA hopes to inspire a deeper awareness of the human cost of war and the urgent need for solidarity. The exhibit is a call to action, urging everyone to reflect, empathize, and unite in our collective pursuit for peace.



Maxim Dondyuk is a Ukrainian born visual artist working in the field of documentary photography. He has documented the War on Ukraine and devastating impacts on the people, land, and buildings.



Paul Swanson curated this online exhibit and worked closely with Maxim to tell the story of both the destruction in Ukraine and the resistance of a community. There are three themes that have emerged from Maxim's photographs – the destruction of land and buildings, the celebration of life, and the human toll the conflict in Ukraine has taken.

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.