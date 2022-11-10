Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Citadel Theatre

A Christmas Carol plays in the Maclab Theatre from November 26 – December 23, 2022.

Nov. 10, 2022  

A Christmas Carol by David van Belle returns for the fourth year in a row to The Citadel Theatre.

Based on the novella by Charles Dickens, van Belle's version takes audiences into the mid 20th century, where the irritable and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge runs a large department store with the help of the intelligent and capable mother-of-six, Emily Cratchit. It takes the visit of three dedicated Ghosts of Christmas to help Scrooge see the error of his ways and vow to help his friends, including the youngest Cratchit, Tim. Evoking the nostalgia of silver screen Christmas classics like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street and filled with holiday songs, this musical is sure to delight Edmonton audiences once again.

"David's exquisitely written adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a magical way to celebrate the holidays," says Artistic Director Daryl Cloran, "We premiered this production in 2019. In 2020, the pandemic meant we couldn't welcome audiences in-person, so we re-imagined the production for film. In 2021, we returned to the live production with a smaller cast, but COVID unfortunately shut us down early. And now, after years of pivoting, we are thrilled to once again present the live production with the full cast as originally intended."

We are excited to announce one of Edmonton's and the Citadel's favourite artists, John Ullyatt will be taking on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge this year! John has been part of the Citadel's long tradition of A Christmas Carol, performing many different roles throughout the years. Mostly recently he played the exuberant Ghost of Christmas Present in the 2021 production.

The Citadel Theatre recognizes the importance of authentic representation of different bodies and abilities on stage and in the stories we tell. We have made a commitment to providing opportunities for "Tim" to be played by an actor with lived experience of disability and/or chronic illness. We are very excited to introduce you to our "Tim" for our 2022 production of A Christmas Carol: 10-year-old Elias Martin! Elias and his family have been working with us for the last year in preparation for this project, and we're so excited to finally welcome them to the Maclab Theatre and A Christmas Carol! Elias will be playing "Tim" at most performances during the 2022 run, with Aubrey Malacad supporting as alternate.

A Christmas Carol plays in the Maclab Theatre from November 26 - December 23, 2022. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com.

Production photos will be available by November 28, 2022.




