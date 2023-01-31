Citadel Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season

The Citadel Theatre has announced its 2023/24 Season of programming, bringing Edmonton audiences a fantastic new season of theatre packed with action, adventure, music and storytelling.

"Our theme for this season is All for One and One For All. We are exploring stories about individuals who band together to support (and fight for) each other, iconic figures who stand up for their communities, and the bonds, connections and challenges of family." explains Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran.

"The productions on the Citadel's stages are second to none," continues Cloran, "This spring there will be three shows running on Broadway that the Citadel had a hand in developing: Hadestown, SIX: The Musical and Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Edmonton audiences have the opportunity to experience some of the best theatre in the world, right here in our city. We can't wait to share this exciting season full of big, thrilling productions, with our audience."

The 2023/24 Season shines a light on the Citadel's international reputation, with the return of a smash Broadway hit (that is still running on Broadway!) The season also celebrates and amplifies great work by Edmonton artists, uplifts important Black and Indigenous stories, showcases great classics and provides exciting theatrical experiences for the whole family.

Curated by Daryl and our dedicated Artistic teams, alongside Executive Director, Sarah Pocklington, this season will see an exciting summer musical return to our stages, six Mainstage productions, the return of our holiday presentation of A Christmas Carol by David van Belle and a special presentation in early 2024.

---

Summer Musical

SIX: The Musical (August 12 - September 10, 2023) The Broadway hit returns to Edmonton! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st Century girl power! The internationally-acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is back on the Citadel stage. Divorced. Beheaded. Live in Edmonton. (Shoctor Theatre)

2023/24 Mainstage Series

The Importance of Being Earnest (September 23 - October 15, 2023) Oscar Wilde's celebrated comedy about two society bachelors, Jack and Algernon, who both secretly pretend to be a man called Ernest. After meeting two women who know them only as their alter egos, a weekend in the country sparks mayhem and hilarity as they attempt to conceal the truth and keep up the charade. Directed by Jackie Maxwell, former Artistic Director of the Shaw Festival, and director of the Citadel's production of The Humans. (Maclab Theatre)

Little Shop of Horrors (October 21 - November 19, 2023) Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is one of Off-Broadway's longest running musicals. A sci-fi comedy with an electrifying, 60s inspired, pop/rock score, about the meek and bumbling assistant of a struggling floral shop who happens upon a strange new plant that causes business to boom. But when the plant starts to speak, promising fame and fortune, he finds the plant also develops an unquenchable thirst for human blood. A co-production with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), directed by Ashlie Corcoran, who also directed the Citadel's production of Mamma Mia! (Shoctor Theatre)

Rubaboo (February 10 - March 3, 2024) Written by Andrea Menard with Music by Andrea Menard and Robert Walsh, and directed by Alanis King. Derived from the Michif word for "leftovers stew" or "big pot," Rubaboo will take audiences on an intimate, moving, and joyous journey-guided by powerhouse Métis performer Andrea Menard. An acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor, Menard's lyrical voice and masterful storytelling will envelop you in the beauty of Métis culture. Featuring the sounds of drums and guitar, this grand musical feast includes songs of reconciliation, unity, love, frustration, and resilience. (Maclab Theatre)

The Sound of Music (March 2 - 31, 2024) The Tony Award-winning musical with music by Richard Rogers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The Sound of Music is a timeless, celebrated musical for the whole family. Set in late 1930's Austria, the free-spirited Maria, set to take religious orders at an abbey, becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children. In her new position, she brings a new love of life and music into the hearts of each of the children and the surly Captain Von Trapp. A co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, directed by Rachel Peake, who recently directed the Citadel's production of 9 to 5: The Musical. (Shoctor Theatre)

The Mountaintop (March 30 - April 21, 2024) Katori Hall's gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. Directed by Edmonton's Patricia Darbasie, who recently directed the Citadel's production of Heaven. (Maclab Theatre)

The Three Musketeers (April 20 - May 12, 2024) Adapted by Catherine Bush from the novel by Alexandre Dumas, and directed by Daryl Cloran. We finish the season with a swashbuckling adventure for the whole family! Newly arrived in Paris, with the skill of a swordsman and the heart of a warrior, D'artagnan wishes to join the renowned Musketeers, but first he must prove himself worthy. To win the heart of Constance and save king and country he sets off with The Musketeers to thwart a plot by the evil Cardinal Richelieu. Together, they'll fight All For One and One For All! A co-production with the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver. (Shoctor Theatre)

Holiday Production

A Christmas Carol (November 25 - December 23, 2023) by David van Belle. Based on the novella by Charles Dickens and directed by Daryl Cloran. Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of this Edmonton holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol is back at The Citadel. Starring Edmonton's own John Ullyatt as "Scrooge". Adapted by Edmonton playwright David van Belle, your favourite Christmas tunes adorn this version with a 1950s feel that will remind you of all the nostalgia of the season. The perfect way to celebrate the holidays. (Maclab Theatre)

Special Presentation

Made in Italy (January 6 - 28, 2024) Written by Farren Timoteo and directed by Daryl Cloran. After hugely successful runs at the Arts Club, Theatre Aquarius, the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and the Thousand Islands Playhouse, Edmonton's favourite Italian returns to the Citadel for a mainstage run! Edmonton playwright/performer Farren Timoteo's tour-de-force solo show about an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. Winner of both the Sterling Award (Edmonton) and Jessie Award (Vancouver) for Outstanding Comedic Performance. Packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, this is a fun, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta. (Shoctor Theatre).