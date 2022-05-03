William Bolcom Tribute Concert to Feature Collaborator And Virtuoso Pianist Marc-André Hamelin & More

The William Bolcom Tribute Concert, presented in partnership between Pro Musica of Detroit and The Detroit Institute of Arts, features a stellar cast of musicians, including one of Mr. Bolcom's closest musical collaborators - award-winning recording artist, pianist, and composer Marc-André Hamelin. The in-person performance is Sunday, May 15 at the Detroit Institute of Arts, beginning at 1 p.m.

The "Tribute to William Bolcom" program highlights the world premiere of a stunningly beautiful new work by William Bolcom, Second Fantasy-Sonata. In addition, audience members are fortunate to hear a preview of Mr. Hamelin's upcoming double album: The Complete Rags of William Bolcom with the profound and playful work, "The Graceful Ghost Rag." The recording, releasing on June 3 on the Hyperion label, is available now for preorder on Amazon.com.

Other selections of the May 15 afternoon performance include a piece from Bolcom's opera, A View from the Bridge, and Spring Trio: A Bouquet of Traditional Flower Rags.

Joining Mr. Hamelin on the program are Sonia Lee, award-winning composer and violinist; Jeremy Crosmer, award-winning Detroit Symphony Orchestra cellist; Neil Michaels, baritone and Cantor of Temple Israel in Ann Arbor; and John Bogdan, classical and jazz pianist. Additional special guests include LUMINO, featuring John Etsell, piano, and Lisa Raschiatore, clarinet.

Cecelia Sharpe of WRCJ 90.9 FM and the moderator of Pro Musica LIVE online programs serves as host. William Bolcom and vocalist Joan Morris, his wife and partner, have accepted invitations to the concert program, which they are attending as Guests of Honor.

Seating for the William Bolcom Tribute is limited and tickets are only $15 each through a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts. They are available at www.promusicadetroit.com. Patrons must follow DIA COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory masks and proof-of-vaccination for entry.

Maestro Bolcom is a University of Michigan Professor Emeritus of Music, teaching at the Ann Arbor institution from 1973-2008. Hailed around the world for his many contributions to the classical and popular repertoire, William Bolcom also is renowned for his contributions to the American songbook.

The composer's honors include the National Medal of Arts, presented by the President of the United States in 2006, the 1988 Pulitzer Prize in Music, numerous Grammy Awards, the Detroit Music Award, the Michigan Governor's Arts Award, and was named Composer of the Year in 2007 by Musical America.

Northwestern University awarded its 2021 Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in Music Composition to William Bolcom. The Nemmers Prize honors classical music composers of outstanding achievement in a body of work and a unique creativity. The award of $100,000 was presented to Maestro Bolcom "for his vital contributions to 20th- and 21st-century American music across a variety of instrumental and vocal settings, masterfully fusing classical and popular influences that are uniquely effective at speaking to the human experience."

Pro Musica Detroit

Since 1928, Pro Musica Detroit has introduced many of the world's most eminent names in music, including composers Béla Bartók, Maurice Ravel, and Aaron Copland and virtuosic performers Joshua Bell, Jessye Norman, Benjamin Grosvenor, and Cuarteto Latinoamericano to the Detroit community.

In so doing, Pro Musica seeks to build bridges of fine music to bring together hearts and minds of music lovers, music students and artists across time and space, so all can gain new friends, new insights, and a deeper appreciation of the wonder that is the art of music and the artists who make it possible.

By presenting global artists, supporting local composers, and engaging Detroit-area schools, Pro Musica Detroit fulfills its mission of presenting artists and works at the forefront of classical music to a dedicated community of listeners. For more information, please visit promusicadetroit.com.