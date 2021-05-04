Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Gin Game, starring Shelley Irwin and Stathi Afendoulis and directed by John Vesbit, tells the story of Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey.

May. 4, 2021  
THE GIN GAME to Kick Off Circle Theatre's 2021 Season

Circle Theatre will present The Gin Game as the kickoff to their 2021 season. Showings of this 1978 Pulitzer Prize winning play will take place at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, from May 6-16.

The Gin Game, starring Shelley Irwin and Stathi Afendoulis and directed by John Vesbit, tells the story of Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey. The two nursing home residents strike up a friendship while learning to play gin rummy. The pair begin sharing stories about the lives they led in the outside world until Fonsia starts to win every hand. With Weller's frustration, the nursing home porch quickly turns into a battleground.

"The Gin Game is not only a powerful and prescient story, but will also be one of the very first live play performances in West Michigan since before the pandemic." - John Vesbit (Director).

"Circle Theatre provided me the opportunity to grow as an actor, and inspired my decision to move to New York and become a theater professional. Forty Two years later, I'm back home, on the stage that launched my career." - Stathi Afendoulis (Weller)

Social distancing between groups and masks are required. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds go directly to supporting local theatre through Circle Theatre.

Doors open at 6pm. The Gin Game will begin at 7pm with matinee shows taking place on Sunday May 9 & 16 at 3pm.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this past year with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left Circle Theatre with a renewed commitment to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2021 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.


