Planet Ant Presents GLAMWAY

Writer Ellen Stachowicz has never been wrapped up in a pyramid scheme but she still found herself obsessed with stories of those who have. So, in her debut work, Stachowicz decided to explore her interest by writing the multi-level marketing comedy Glamway. This play tells the story of a lonely 20 something woman named Tiffany who finds herself wrapped up in a chaotic mess of an MLM. All with the backdrop of glitter, glam, and classic 70's rock and roll.

It was the recent pyramid scheme allegations toward LuLaRoe, a clothing company that solely relies on independent consultants to buy and sell their clothes and word that 70's glam rock band T. Rex was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, that inspired Stachowicz to write the comedic script. She explained "Money is constantly on my mind. Constantly. Trying to save what I have to cover bills and living expenses, it's stressful. I get why people can turn to MLM's with hope. I've been there. At twenty I packed up and left for a shady job in Lansing selling pillows and shower-heads at booths in big market stores like Costco that people would furiously walk past. But, I needed a job. I've worked every undesirable job you could think of to support my comedy and writing at night. This community has had my back and brought my show to life with all of their individual talents and senses of humor. Planet Ant is the place for ideas like the one I had."

Glamway will be shown every Thursday, Friday, Saturday from February 28th to March 15th. Planet Ant Black Box

Fridays and Saturdays | 9p

Sundays | 7p

$15

-or-

$20 for both Glamway | A Planet Ant Original One Act Comedy and Is It Okay To Say This? | A Planet Ant Sketch Comedy





