New Immersive Production Of PASSING STRANGE is Coming To Flint, MI

A new wave of African American Theatre is sweeping through mid-Michigan with Passing Strange. That's right, the electrifying rock and roll musical that took Broadway by storm in 2008- winning multiple Drama Desk Awards and the 2008 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical-will find a home in Flint, MI at Flint Local 432 for three nights December 6, 7, & 8, 2019.

With book and lyrics by Stew and Music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, Passing Strange is the coming of age story of Youth, a black, teenager living in 1976 South Central Los Angeles who doesn't fit into the structures that define blackness around him. Youth escapes to Europe in search of his identity and meets friends along the way who open his eyes to a completely new world beyond his wildest dreams. The Narrator, Stew, brings the audience along for the ride from California to Amsterdam to Berlin. Through acid trips, sexual exploration, and self-revelation, Youth discovers the true meaning of love and what it means to finally be "Real."

"The production is not your typical theatre going experience." Said Harvey, the musical's director, "The imaginary 'fourth wall' does not exist. Action happens on and off stage equally." This immersive production takes place at the Flint Local 432, an all ages music venue nestled in the heart of Flint's downtown college scene.

Passing Strange features a small ensemble of actors from Flint and Detroit who bring 25 different characters to life. Actors in the ensemble include Carmen Brown (Michigan Actor's Studio), Jovan Brown, Lewis Clay, Harvey (UofM-Flint), Cherise Hill (Michigan Actor's Studio), Melanie Jones (UofM-Flint), and Jonathon Mateen II. Passing Strange is directed by Flint performing artist Harvey, music direction by Flint native Anthony Feimster (Saginaw Valley University).

Performances take place three nights only Friday, December 6; Saturday, December 8; and Sunday December 9 at Flint Local 432 located at 124 W 1st St, Flint, MI. Doors open at 7:00 pm show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets free of charge and General Admission. Audience members can register for their free ticket at linktr.ee/PassingStrange. Audience members must have a ticket to get in.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You