Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kevi Morse Releases New Song 'Chasing'

"Chasing" is a powerful song with hard-hitting, deep lyrics to boot.

Register for Detroit News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 30, 2022  

Kevi Morse Releases New Song 'Chasing'

Kevi Morse ends the month just how he began it with a new single, "Chasing." Building on the success of "Last Year," Kevi Morse keeps his foot on the gas with "Chasing." "Chasing" is a powerful song with hard-hitting, deep lyrics to boot.

"Chasing" is a mental health and motivational anthem. The track serves as a reminder to chase your purpose through whatever life throws at you. "In the midst of this lifetime, we fall victim to addictions or life's curveballs that derail us from reaching who we were called to be." Kevi Morse continues, "Mental stability is key, and I want this song to be a voice for those who need the reminder."

"Chasing" is the epitome of Hip-Hop/Rap music with a message. The impactful track was created by Kevi Morse for mental health organization RemedyLIVE. The song is meant to aid in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and make a profound impact on the hearts of listeners. "Chasing," produced by BCOE, has already been well-received as it will be featured in a Netflix show. Go ahead and add "Chasing" to your daily rotation, and chase that natural high.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4txVQ9o7G8KOkB9hHtNNO9

https://instagram.com/iamkevimorse



Related Articles View More Detroit Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kep1er Makes First Comeback With Sweet Summer Song 'Up!'
  • National Theater of Korea Presents a Youth Concert at Haeoreum Grand Theater
  • ONEUS Releases New Comeback 'Bring It On', on 7th Mini Album 'TRICKSTER'
  • N-Tong's Kids Concert Comes to the National Theater of Korea This Month