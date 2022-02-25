JCC of Metro Detroit's Opening the Doors Program Presents CHANGING THE NORM: CELEBRATING THE BEAUTY OF DIFFERENT ABILITIES

As part of JDAIM 2022 programming (Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month) The Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit's Opening the Doors Program will present the virtual event Changing The Norm - Celebrating the Beauty of Different Abilities on Monday, February 28th at 7:00pm ET.

This virtual event features Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge and award-winning dancer and actor Evan Ruggiero, who will be talking about their recently celebrated inclusive production of Disney's Beauty & The Beast at the Olney Theatre Center.

Changing the Norm is hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit's Opening the Doors Program, and supported by The Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation, Kaufman Children's Center, the Olney Theatre and The Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit. Cheryl Chodun, Former Detroit's WXYZ reporter will be the moderator.

To purchase tickets, priced at $5, and for more information, please visit https://jlive.app/events/1520.