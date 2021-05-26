Grand Rapids Ballet Announces Return To Live Performances For The 2021-22 Season: 'Moving Forward'

Grand Rapids Ballet, Michigan's only professional ballet company, today announced its 2021-22 Season, Moving Forward, featuring a return to live, in-person performances at DeVos Performance Hall and Peter Martin Wege Theater, among others.

The Moving Forward season offers something for everyone, featuring classical ballet favorites and contemporary creations. The complete season includes Grand Rapids Ballet's outdoor "Summer Series," "Off the Canvas," "The Nutcracker," "Cinderella," "Jumpstart 2022," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" with "Serenade."

"My vision for the 21-22 Season aims to showcase a wide variety of ballets that appeal to any number of people, even if you've never seen ballet before," said James Sofranko, artistic director at Grand Rapids Ballet. "We have definitely missed the live connection with the audience and are looking forward to being back in a live performance space. It's what we do best, and it's what we've trained to do."

The season begins with two outdoor performances taking place in August. The first program will take place downtown at Studio Park, on Aug. 14, and the second features a return to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Aug. 31.

Grand Rapids' favorite holiday seasonal tradition, "The Nutcracker," returns to DeVos Performance Hall with dancers performing before beautiful sets imagined by Chris Van Allsburg, designed by Eugene Lee. Dancers adorn the stage to Val Caniparoli's choreography for the beloved annual tradition with live accompaniment from the Grand Rapids Symphony to Tchaikovsky's magical score.

2022 also marks an important milestone as Grand Rapids Ballet celebrates 50 years of lifting the human spirit through the art of dance. Our 50th Anniversary spans two seasons, kicking off in 2022 with family-favorite "Cinderella" in February, accompanied by the Grand Rapids Symphony. The classic fairytale journeys alongside Cinderella as her dreams are turned to reality by her Fairy Godmother before she dances the night away with her Prince at a dazzling ball.

Company dancers also are accompanied by Grand Rapids Ballet School's students transforming into fairies, butterflies, and mystical characters in Shakespeare's comedic tale, "A Midsummer Night's Dream." During this performance, Grand Rapids Ballet will pay homage to George Balanchine, performing the timeless, classical work, "Serenade," with music by Tchaikovsky, known as his first ballet made in America.

Grand Rapids Ballet's Junior Company, under the direction of Attila Mosolygo, will perform "Aladdin," as our talented young dancers share the story of an impoverished boy, living in Agrabah, who falls in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine.

Tickets and Season subscriptions will be available to the public later this summer. 2021-22 Season Subscription renewals will open to current subscribers on June 7. Additional program details and performance dates and times can be found at grballet.com/2122season.