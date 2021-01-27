Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flint Symphony Orchestra 2021 Season Opener to Stream Live

The “pay-what-you-wish” event is available on demand for 30 days beginning February 6.

Jan. 27, 2021  

The Flint Symphony Orchestra kicks off the 2021 season on Saturday, February 6, with music for the entire family. Igor Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" Suite is charming, witty, and fun, and Sergei Prokofiev's most popular performed work, "Peter and the Wolf," is enchanting for kids and adults alike.

At the current time, under restrictions in the Michigan Safe Start reopening plan, FSO will not be able to perform for a live, in-person audience. Instead, for the first time, the concert is being offered virtually as a live-streamed event. The "pay-what-you-wish" event is available on demand for 30 days beginning February 6. For more information, visit the Flint Symphony Orchestra's website at www.theFSO.org/live.

Even though people may not be able to join the symphony in person, organizers promise viewers will still love this fantastic season opener from the comforts of their own homes, according to Cathy Prevett, FSO's Operations Manager. Igor Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" was written for a one-act ballet with the same name based on Commedia dell'Arte (an art form characterized by improvised dialogue and a cast of colorful characters). Prevett calls the music beautiful, entertaining, and enjoyable. Sergei Prokofiev's "Peter and The Wolf" also has the elements of excitement and fun, explains Prevett. A corresponding instrument in the orchestra represents each character of this tale: the bird by a flute, the duck by an oboe, the cat by a clarinet playing staccato in a low register, the grandfather by a bassoon, the wolf by three horns, Peter by the string quartet, the shooting of the hunters by the kettle, etc. Prevett will be narrating the famous story.


