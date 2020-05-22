Circle Theatre Will Not Open For 2020 Season

Circle Theatre, Grand Rapids' go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will be extending their intermission through the summer and will not be opening for their 2020 season.

Circle Theatre is committed to keeping the health and safety of their patrons, volunteers, performers, and staff their top priority. It is because of this, the decision to postpone their 68th season has been made. While this decision was a difficult one to make, Circle Theatre is excited to announce some big news, coming February of 2021. Stay tuned for further details in the near future.

This extended intermission has left Circle Theatre with the task of raising $200,000 to cover costs during this time, and there are various ways for the community to lend a hand. One option is to turn already purchased tickets into a tax deductible donation. Cash donations can also be made at circletheatre.org. At this time, Steelcase has generously offered a dollar-for- dollar match for the first $10,000 in donations made to Circle Theatre.

Other ways to support Circle Theatre include purchasing one-of-a-kind art from local artists, Circle Theatre merchandise, and engaging with the Circle Virtual Event Series.

Circle Virtual Events are ideal for everyone: patrons, volunteers, staff, community, and family- near and far. Circle Theatre's original content on Facebook Live, as well as others to be announced, are designed to be enjoyable at-home experiences that can be watched in real time or on-demand. Events include Circle Living Room Concerts that allow you to sit in the comfort of your home and enjoy your very own "at home concert" with Circle performers! Concerts are hosted by some of your favorite performers, as well as a few brand new faces.

Petty's Circle Fireside Chats, hosted by Grand Rapid's own Broadway drag queen babe, Petty LuPone, brings you a virtual talkshow you won't want to miss-featuring current and former

Circle performers, staff, volunteers, patrons, and friends. You'll hear favorite Circle stories, a little music, and more.

For more information on Circle Virtual Events or questions regarding Circle Theatre's 2020 season, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

