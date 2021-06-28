CABARET Welcomes Patrons Back Indoors at Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting continues their 69th season with Cabaret. This twelve-time Tony Award winning production will take place inside the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, from July 15-31.

Cabaret is directed by Will Gearring, featuring Jaelyn Raiford, Kobe Brown, Brooke Bruce, and more, with music direction by Vanessa Allen and Deb Perry, and choreography by Torrey Thomas. This production is a stunning masterpiece of musical theatre, set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies who welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret.

Under the direction of Will Gearring, Cabaret has been intentionally cast to re-envision the popular production and to tell the story of Cabaret and the history of 1930s Germany through minority voices - voices of those whose stories have yet to be told. Through his research Gearring weaves the history of minority voices during the Nazi takeover of Germany in the 1930s and 1940s throughout the show. Audiences can expect an immersive and eye-opening experience at each performance.

"Cabaret is a must see, classic, musical standard. Our cast brings some small elements that really retell the story in a new way. In addition, I have gotten to watch each and every performer come with high energy and make this show a stunning and exciting piece of work. Every person who joins us in telling this story will see a dramatic love story speckled with comedic characters, eye-catching dance numbers, and social commentary." - Jaelyn Raiford (Sally Bowles)

Circle Theatre is excited to welcome patrons back inside the Performing Arts Center as we continue our 2021 production season indoors. Join us for our long-awaited production of Cabaret. Cabaret will begin at 7:30pm, July 15-3, with a matinee show taking place on Sunday, July 25 at 3pm. Tickets are available at circletheatre.org.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this past year with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left Circle Theatre with a renewed commitment to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2021 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.