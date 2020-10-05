BWW Blog: A Musical for Every Situation
There really is a musical for every situation!
Looking for a musical to listen to for any mood? Check out this list!
Musical to listen to when you want to workout:
Legally Blonde
Musical when you're feeling sad:
Spring Awakening
Musical when you're feeling spooky:
Beetlejuice
Song to make you feel empowered:
Defying Gravity or Let it Go
Musical when you're feeling romantic:
Carousel
Musical to listen to in college:
Avenue Q
Musical when you're feeling silly:
Seussical
Musical when you're feeling dramatic:
Phantom of the Opera
Musical when you're feeling rebellious: Chicago
Musical when you want to feel country: Bright Star
Musical to make you feel calm:
Once
Musical for when you have a sweet tooth: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Musical for when you're feeling nostalgic: Mary Poppins or Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Musical for when you want to be a princess: Enchanted or Cinderella
Musical for when you want to tap dance: 42nd street
Musical for when you want to listen to rap/hip hop: Hamilton or In the Heights
Musical for when you want to show off: The Drowsy Chaperone
Musical for when you go to Uganda:
Book of Mormon
Musical for when you want to be a maniac: Flashdance
Musical to make you laugh:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Musical for when you're feeling religious/spiritual: Godspell or Joseph
Musical for when you're feeling edgy:
Rent
Musical to get over a breakup:
The Last Five Years
Musical for when you want to travel:
Mamma Mia!