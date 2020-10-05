BWW Blog: A Musical for Every Situation

Click Here to Visit the College Center

There really is a musical for every situation!

Looking for a musical to listen to for any mood? Check out this list!

Musical to listen to when you want to workout:

Legally Blonde



Musical when you're feeling sad:

Spring Awakening

Musical when you're feeling spooky:

Beetlejuice

Song to make you feel empowered:

Defying Gravity or Let it Go

Musical when you're feeling romantic:

Carousel

Musical to listen to in college:

Avenue Q

Musical when you're feeling silly:

Seussical

Musical when you're feeling dramatic:

Phantom of the Opera

Musical when you're feeling rebellious: Chicago

Musical when you want to feel country: Bright Star

Musical to make you feel calm:

Once

Musical for when you have a sweet tooth: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Musical for when you're feeling nostalgic: Mary Poppins or Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Musical for when you want to be a princess: Enchanted or Cinderella

Musical for when you want to tap dance: 42nd street

Musical for when you want to listen to rap/hip hop: Hamilton or In the Heights

Musical for when you want to show off: The Drowsy Chaperone

Musical for when you go to Uganda:

Book of Mormon

Musical for when you want to be a maniac: Flashdance

Musical to make you laugh:

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Musical for when you're feeling religious/spiritual: Godspell or Joseph

Musical for when you're feeling edgy:

Rent

Musical to get over a breakup:

The Last Five Years

Musical for when you want to travel:

Mamma Mia!

Related Articles