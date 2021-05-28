2021 Sutton Foster Award Winners Announced

Bella Seigo, from Grand Ledge High School in Grand Ledge, Michigan and Jason Koch, from Portage Northern High School in Portage, Michigan, competed in and won the Best Actress and Best Actor prizes in the 10th annual Sutton Foster Awards held virtually by Wharton Center on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The Sutton Foster Awards celebrate Michigan high school actors' outstanding artistic achievement from a musical theatre production or audition. Evaluated on vocals, dance and acting skills, these two students were the top contestants out of a total of 45 nominated drama students. This award is named in honor of Michigan's own Broadway star, Sutton Foster (two-time Tony Award winner).



Bella Seigo and Jason Koch received free tuition to TAKE IT FROM THE TOP (Wharton Center's summer Broadway performance workshop) and a $1,000 prize. They will compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards (the Jimmy Awards) being held virtually from June 20-July 1, 2021. The Jimmy Awards, which traditionally takes place in-person in New York City, will be viewable to the public on July 15, 2021.

In addition, the following awards were presented:

2021 Best Featured Actor AwardDonovan Hills, Dewitt High School, Dewitt, MI

2021 Best Featured Actress AwardCourtney Johnson, Marysville High School, Marysville, MI

2021 Best Featured Dancer AwardLauren Handspike, Dewitt High School, Dewitt, MI