Young Footliters Perform PETER PAN JR This Month

Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present PETER PAN JR at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts October 27–29, 2023. Tickets cost $14–$16 each and are available online at Click Here, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Peter Pan whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! A timeless classic, perfect for the whole family. Based on J.M. Barrie's beloved tale and featuring unforgettable songs, this high-flying musical is full of magic, warmth, and adventure.

This Young Footliters production is presented by local children in grades 3–12.

Briar Martin is no stranger to the CCPA stage. Now a senior at West High School, she has been involved in theatre as long as she can remember. Her first performance at the CCPA was in Nolte Academy's production of Alice in Wonderland when she was 6 years old, when she played a rock lobster and a playing card. Briar's first Young Footliters production was Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairytale in 2015.

Since then, Briar has been involved in more than 20 Young Footliters productions. Although she has loved every single experience, one particularly fun and memorable role was the title character in The Velveteen Rabbit in 2017 (see photo).

Some of her other favorite roles with other production companies include Yvette in Clue with Theatre West, the Guard in Spamalot with City Circle Theatre Company, and Nutella Man with SPIT, the West High student-led theater program.

Following graduation, Briar intends to study Fashion Design. Although she doesn't plan to study theatre in the classroom, she hopes to continue making theatre throughout college and long after. “Theater builds an amazing community, and I definitely don't plan on stopping any time soon,” she says. Briar also sees lots of potential for overlap between her passion for theatre and her studies in Fashion Design, perhaps leading to future costume design projects.

The Cast

Peter Pan — Briar Martin

Wendy Darling — Claire Lawler

John Darling — Emmett Courtright

Michael Darling — Arlo Hughes

Mrs. Darling/Brave Girl Ensemble — Juliana Epping

Mr. Darling/Pirate Ensemble — Jack Rippentrop

Nana/Tic Toc Croc — Betsy Cantine

Liza/Tic Toc Croc — Etta Graber

Nibs — Archer Alward

Slightly — Harrison Frost

Curley — Nina Tsilosani

Twin 1 — Stella Daly

Twin 2 — Archie Gavin

Tootles — Henry Lenhart

Captain Hook — Oliver Miller

Smee — Fritz Lansing-Stoeffler

Noodler — Mahala Smith

Jukes — Claire Reimer

Starkey — Sophie Bergman

Cecco — Ellie Hardy

Tiger Lily — Lily Doobay

Small Brave Girl — Kate Kinscherff

Brave Girl 1 — Gretta Rippentrop

Brave Girl 2 — Ellie Burns



Brave Girl Ensemble — Kleo Burkum, Chandler Felton, Alaina Kinscherff, Audrey Kinscherff, Kinley Murphy



Pirate Ensemble — Sidney Borgwardt, Annalyn English, Evy Meeks, Caroline Seery, Mona Sotillo



Lost Boys Ensemble — Kenna Boss, Krysty Bujakowska, Kalin Bozung, Eliza Courtright, Jack Hegouet, Tyler Hoth, Sean Miller

Ticketing Information:

Tickets cost $14–$16 before fees and sales tax.

Online convenience charges apply for online sales.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, and for past and present US military personnel. Contact the Box Office for details at 319.248.9370 ext 1.

For questions regarding wheelchair access, assisted listening devices, and other accessibility concerns, please contact the Patron Services Supervisor Nancy Mayfield at nmayfield@coralville.org, 319.248.9372.