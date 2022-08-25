Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Of WINGS Runs September 2-4 At Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The play, WINGS, envisions a world where when teenagers come of age, they receive beautiful wings with which they can fly high; but there are also dangers.

Aug. 25, 2022  
Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present the world premiere of a new play by local playwright Matt Falduto September 2, 3, & 4 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. The play, WINGS, envisions a world where when teenagers come of age, they receive beautiful wings with which they can fly high; but there are also dangers.

Tickets are available through the CCPA Box Office: 319-248-9370, www.CoralvilleArts.org.

According to playwright Matt Falduto, "I've been working on this play since December 14, 2012. It took a long time to find a way into the subject of violence that would be accessible and appropriate for younger actors. This is written for the lockdown generation - that group of kids who are growing up with the specter of violence hanging over every day. I am hopeful that this story will give them a safe place to experience the emotions they're dealing with and maybe inspire them to push back. In the end, it's a story of love triumphing over violence."

About Young Footliters Youth Theatre:

Young Footliters is a program of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts offering kindergarten through 12th graders:

  • Fun, creative, and educational theater arts opportunities in a safe, positive, and professional environment
  • Quality productions and classes that promote responsibility, confidence, leadership, cooperation, and arts appreciation.

Young Footliters is committed to the use of theater arts to encourage young people to become involved members of their communities.





