Urbandale Community Theatre Presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

After more than a year of the stage lights being dark, live, traditional theatre is returning to the stage with Urbandale Community Theatre's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat running July 23rd through August 1st.

The company will bring this colorful, exciting, family-friendly, Broadway-favorite show to audiences in just a couple of weeks, marking the return of live, in-person, indoor theatre for Urbandale Community Theatre as well as one of the first for the Des Moines area.

You can also find plenty more information at urbandaletheatre.com.


