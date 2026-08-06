Tickets on Sale For SPAMALOT, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More as Part of Willis Broadway Series

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Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced that single tickets for seven productions in the 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series go on sale Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. This is the public's first chance to purchase seats for these shows individually.

Shows going on sale Aug. 6 include Monty Python's Spamalot (Oct. 20-25, 2026), Maybe Happy Ending (Dec. 1-6, 2026), Waitress (Dec. 18-20, 2026), Buena Vista Social Club (Jan. 19-24, 2027), Legally Blonde – the Musical (Feb. 12-14, 2027), Mark Twain Tonight! (Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027), and The Sound of Music (March 30 - April 4, 2027).

All other productions in the 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series will go on sale to the public at a later date. Six-show season tickets packages for the 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series remain available for purchase through Spamalot at DMPA.org, and offer locked-in pricing and flexible payment plans.

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