Tickets on Sale For SPAMALOT, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More as Part of Willis Broadway Series
Buena Vista Social Club, Waitress and The Sound of Music are among the productions included.
Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced that single tickets for seven productions in the 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series go on sale Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. This is the public's first chance to purchase seats for these shows individually.
Shows going on sale Aug. 6 include Monty Python's Spamalot (Oct. 20-25, 2026), Maybe Happy Ending (Dec. 1-6, 2026), Waitress (Dec. 18-20, 2026), Buena Vista Social Club (Jan. 19-24, 2027), Legally Blonde – the Musical (Feb. 12-14, 2027), Mark Twain Tonight! (Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027), and The Sound of Music (March 30 - April 4, 2027).
All other productions in the 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series will go on sale to the public at a later date. Six-show season tickets packages for the 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series remain available for purchase through Spamalot at DMPA.org, and offer locked-in pricing and flexible payment plans.
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Offenbach’s THE TALES OF HOFFMANN
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/09-7/09)
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Wicked
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (9/02-9/20)
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Britten’s BILLY BUDD
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/15-7/15)
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Philip Glass’s ORPHÉE
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/24-7/24)
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Junie B Jones in Boo… and I Mean It
Des Moines Playhouse (11/07-11/29)
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Broadway At The Adler 2026-27 Season
Adler Theatre (1/28-1/28)
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Finding Nemo Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (8/13-8/16)
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Annie
Des Moines Playhouse (12/04-12/27)
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The Lifespan of a Fact
Des Moines Playhouse (2/05-2/28)
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Zac Brown Band
Casey's Center (11/20-11/20)