Interview: Spotlight on Des Moines Playhouse

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It's hard to believe that August is already here, and with that comes a new season of shows at our local theatres. As I contemplated how to shine a light on our local theatres this season, the first idea was to do a series of spotlights on each theatre. The questions I decided to use look at what each theatre brings to the community, what a person can do if ticket pricing is an issue, and, with funding for the arts going down, how people can support these theatres.

When I started doing reviews for Broadwayworld back in 2019, the first theatre I got the opportunity to review shows at was Des Moines Playhouse, which I am so grateful for. The theatre has since become a home base for me as a theatre artist, helping in multiple different ways. So when I reached out to our local theatres, I found it fitting that Des Moines Playhouse was the first to respond to me. Thank you to everyone at the Playhouse who welcomed me in as a reviewer and as an artist, and for taking the time to answer these questions.

DC Felton (DC): What do you feel makes your theatre a unique part of our community of theatres?

Des Moines Playhouse (DMP): We don't just produce shows; we produce community. Because we offer programming for all ages and abilities - from our school programs and college internships to our senior citizen radio troupe Final Act Ensemble and everything in between - the Playhouse is a place where friendships form, families are built, and belonging is centered.

John Viars Stage

DC: What shows are part of your upcoming season?

DMP: Our Signature Series is Come From Away, Sept. 11-Oct. 4, 2026; Annie, Dec. 4-27, 2026; The Lifespan of a Fact, Feb. 5-28, 2027; Les Misérables, Apr. 9-May 2, 2027; Amadeus, June 4-20, 2027; and Mean Girls, July 9-25, 2027.

Our Family Series is Junie B Jones in Boo... and I Mean It!, Oct. 16-Nov. 1, 2026; Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, Jan 8-24, 2027; Anne of Green Gables, Mar. 5-14, 2027; and The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, May 7-23, 2027.

There will be a Penguin Project production in August 2027, and Final Act Ensemble will present their Halloween show and a summer show at The Playhouse. We also have the Adventure Clubhouse Series with monthly shows, November-May.

Cast of Des Moines Playhouse 2026 production of "The Mousetrap"

DC: If people would like to see a show at your theatre, what are your ticket prices?

DMP: Ticket prices vary with the title, day of the week, and section of the theatre.

DC: If someone can't afford to see a show, are there programs for lower-cost tickets or volunteer opportunities that would allow them to see a show?

DMP: We offer complimentary tickets to volunteers and have a pay-what-you-can option. We are also adding student rush tickets this season. We may be adding hot tickets for our most popular shows.

Cast of Des Moines Playhouse 2026 production of "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical

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DC: We understand that funding for theatre is vital. If someone would like to support your theatre through donations, how can they do that?

DMP: Individuals can donate through our website, or by contacting Jordan Bles, director of philanthropy, at 515-974-5370, jbles@dmplayhouse.com

DC: How can audiences stay connected with your theatre?

DMP: If you are someone who only knows us as an audience member, we encourage you to visit our website and discover the other ways you can connect with us. We have opportunities for you to come learn how to build or paint a set, help with administrative tasks on an audition night, welcome patrons to a performance, sew a costume, or attend a class!

DC: Is there anything else you would like people to know about your theatre?

DMP: If you're looking for a place to spend time and engage with other people, we try hard to make sure anyone who walks through our door gets connected to a branch of our programming that will enhance your experience.

DC: I want to thank Des Moines Playhouse for taking the time to answer these questions and giving audiences a slice of what it means to attend or be part of a show on either of their stages. To find out more about Des Moines Playhouse or to purchase tickets to one of the exciting shows coming up as part of their season, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/

Cast of Des Moines Playhouse 2025 production of "Waitress."

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