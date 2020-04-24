The Sioux City Community Theatre Holds Virtual Toilet Paper Auction

KTIV has reported that Sioux City Community Theatre started a silent auction on social media to help raise money for their facility.

Check out the full story HERE!

Several local businesses, community members, and theatre members have donated gift baskets filled with goodies, and of course a roll toilet paper. Funds from the auction will help pay the facilities bills during the pandemic.

Official bidding opened yesterday and will close on Sunday at 7 p.m.

To bid, click here.





