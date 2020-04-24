The Sioux City Community Theatre Holds Virtual Toilet Paper Auction

The Sioux City Community Theatre Holds Virtual Toilet Paper Auction

KTIV has reported that Sioux City Community Theatre started a silent auction on social media to help raise money for their facility.

Several local businesses, community members, and theatre members have donated gift baskets filled with goodies, and of course a roll toilet paper. Funds from the auction will help pay the facilities bills during the pandemic.

Official bidding opened yesterday and will close on Sunday at 7 p.m.

To bid, click here.



