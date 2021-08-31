The Pyramid Theatre Company Postpones THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS

Pyramid Theatre Company's production of "The Gospel at Colonus" has been delayed to next year due to COVID-19.

Set in the context of a Black Pentecostal service, this production follows the 2,400 year old myth of Oedipus at the end of his life, highlighting themes of forgiveness, redemption, life and love. With lively musical performances and dance to gospel and blues scores, The Gospel at Colonus is a riveting experience from beginning to end.

The musical features a book, original lyrics, and direction by Breuer, and original music, adapted lyrics, and music direction by Bob Telson. The Gospel at Colonus will be Pyramid's first musical production, and will be co-directed by Ken-Matt Martin, former Executive Director and Tiffany Johnson current Producing Artistic Director.

Future dates have yet to be announced. Stay tuned for details at http://pyramidtheatre.org/the-gospel-at-colonus.