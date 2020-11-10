The Des Moines Playhouse's FRIDAY FUNDAY Returns

The fall season kicks off with Chicken Little, now available.

Join The Des Moines Playhouse online this fall for Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. New stories will be posted on Fridays in November and December. Cost for the video-on-demand is $5 and is available online at dmplayhouse.com. Friday Funday is sponsored by Storey Kenworthy.



The fall season kicks off with Chicken Little, now available at dmplayhouse.com. Viewers will join Chicken Little, Henny Penny, Turkey Lurkey, and the clever Foxy Loxy in this familiar tale about jumping to conclusions. The cast includes Eddie (Ed McAtee), Maggie (Maggie Schmit), and Binnie (Robin Spahr), as well as Edgar Allan Crow, the Friday Funday mascot. As with in-person Friday Funday programs, the video features a word of the day and the secret handshake. New this year is the set, now the Adventure Clubhouse.



Upcoming virtual stories include Little Red Riding Hood, debuting Nov. 20, 2020, and Hansel and Gretel, available Dec. 18, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and offered a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult and volunteer opportunities.



Friday Funday Video-on-Demand

Nov. 6-19, 2020: Chicken Little

Nov. 20-Dec. 17, 2020: Little Red Riding Hood

Dec. 18-31, 2020: Hansel and Gretel

$5 per video

To purchase: dmplayhouse.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You