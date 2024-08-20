THE MUSIC OF MANCINI Comes to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Music of Mancini comes to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts on September 28.

Celebrate the extraordinary compositions of Henry Mancini on the 100-year anniversary of his birth! This spectacular tribute takes you on a musical journey, starting from Mancini's early days with the Glenn Miller Orchestra to the timeless melodies of classics like "Peter Gunn," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "Charade."

A concise narration offers fascinating insights into Mancini's illustrious career, from his humble beginnings in Pittsburgh to his rise in Hollywood. Embark on a memorable journey with The Music of Mancini and experience the enchantment of iconic music that continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

Ticketing:

Standard: $23

Premium: $28

Price is before fees and sales tax. Convenience charges will apply for web sales.

Comments