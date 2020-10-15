Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Will Announces Upcoming Season Lineup Next Month

The announcement will be made at a special event on November 12 at the Mariott in South Sioux City.

After months without performances, The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will announce its upcoming season lineup at a special event on November 12 at the Mariott in South Sioux City, Siouxland Proud reports.

"There was a period of time where, during COVID, we're still in COVID actually, but, that we weren't sure that we were going to be able to have our 105th season," said Symphony Board President Juliet Everist. "We are now at the point because of the success of that fundraiser, now we can announce and reveal the 105th season."

Read more on Siouxland Proud.

