Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Performs TCHAIKOVSKY'S SIXTH This Weekend

The evening also features the world premiere of award-winning composer Kati Agócs’ lyrical Horn Concerto.

Nov. 12, 2021  
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of Tchaikovsky's Sixth, The Passionate Masterpiece, on November 13.

Tchaikovsky's sixth and final symphony, the Pathétique, dramatically captures the spirit of life and the fullness of human emotion. Today, the symphony remains his most controversial work and continues to spark debate over 125 years after its composition.

The evening also features the world premiere of award-winning composer Kati Agócs' lyrical Horn Concerto written for and performed by the legendary principal horn of the Boston Symphony and international soloist, James Sommerville.

The concert kicks off with the sensual dance music of Mexican composer Arturo Márquez in his Danzón No. 4.

Learn more and book tickets at https://siouxcitysymphony.org/tickets-events/current-season/.


