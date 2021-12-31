Revival Theatre Company Announces Titanic Casting

Revival Theatre Company (RTC) announces the cast for its opening show for 2022, Titanic.

Opening February 11 & 12 at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, RTC will open its 8th season with the epic musical Titanic. Story and Book by Peter Stone with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston.

The principal cast is lead by Rob Merritt as Thomas Andrews, Joe Wetrich as Fredrick Barrett, Steve Rezabek as J. Bruce Ismay, Greg Smith as Captain E. J. Smith, Catherine Blades as Kate McGowen, Sage Spiker as Jim Farrell, Nadine Borngraeber as Ida Straus, Jordan Arrasmith as Harold Bride, and Christina Farrell as Alice Beane.

Other members of the cast include Jason Millsap, Tad Paulson, Gary Benser, Bryant Duffy, Joshua Fryvecind, Caleb Rivera, Beth Nelson, Vanessa Lund, Megan Robinson, Heather Ash, Amy Blades, Jan McCool, Ben Fashimpar, Jacki Bergen, Madeline Kadlec, Stephanie Neff, Jake Stigers, Susan Scharnau, Hannah Zwanziger

Full casting details can be found at RevivalTheatreCompany.com.

The production is lead by Director Brian Glick, Musical Director Cameron Sullenberger, Choreographer Megan Helmers, Conductor Michelle Blair. With Scenic Design by Daniel Allen, Costumes by Melonie Stoll, Lights by Scott Olinger and Projections by Kristen Geisler.

Titanic is backed by a choir and an 18 peace orchestra. For tickets visit RevivalTheatreCompany.com.

Revival Theatre Company's 2022 season is sponsored by David Maier and Matthew McGrane. With Titanic Production Sponsor Dr. David and Mrs. Ann Lawrence.

About: Revival Theatre Company was founded in 2014, with a is devotion to produce excellence in the musical theatre. With a belief that a collaborative process enriches the artists, staff, and audiences, while creating a passionate and creative environment.

Opening February 11 & 12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Tickets at: RevivalTheatreCompany.com