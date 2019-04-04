Revival Theatre Company Announces CHAPLIN Principal Casting

The regional premiere of Chaplin has announced its principal casting. Zane Hadish will step into the shoes of Charlie Chaplin. Hadish steps into the role after his recent work on (9 to 5 and Sunday in the Park with George) Loralee Songer will play Hannah Chaplin (Parade), Greg Smith as Mack Sennett (Pippin) and Mia Fryvecind Gimenez makes her Revival debut as Hedda Hopper.

Chaplin will be directed by Brian Glick, musical direction by Cameron Sullenberger, choreographed by Megan Helmers and scenic & lighting designed by S. Benjamin Farrar.

Chaplin is set to premiere in London in 2020 with an updated score and script performed by Revival Theatre Company prior to that run.

Rehearsals are slated to begin later this month with a full cast announcement. Revival Theatre Company opens Chaplin May 30-June 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a one weekend engagement.

With Music & Lyrics by Christopher Curtis and Book by Christopher Curtis and Thomas Meehan. Chaplin is the showbiz musical about the silent film legend the world couldn't stop talking about. Chaplin is really about a man who had to become the most famous man in the world before he could find happiness by becoming his true self. It is a bright, often funny, happily tuneful and ultimately a moving new musical.

For more information about Chaplin with Revival Theatre Company, visit www.revivaltheatrecompany.com





