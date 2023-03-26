Review: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines Playhouse

Everybody say yeah! It's that time of year when multiple productions start opening after spending the colder winter months inside. For the spring, Des Moines Playhouse has opened its production of "Kinky Boots." While the musical is fun and had the audience on their feet at the end, the show's message couldn't be more timely.

"Kinky Boots" is based on the movie of the same name, with a book by Harvey Fierstein and Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. The story centers around Charlie, who grew up with his father owning a shoe factory, and Lola, a drag queen. Charlie looks to get out of the family business, but when his father dies, he is left with a failing shoe factory. When he goes out to try to sell some of the shoes he has been left with, he meets Lola, a drag queen, who mentions that they don't make heels that support the weight of a man. Charlie returns to the factory, and a new idea is formed soon. If they can make boots for Lola, and other drag queens, they could save the factory. How will the workers at the factory respond to Charlie bringing a drag queen in, and can they save the business? That you will have to attend the show to find out.

One of the fun things I've found attending the Playhouse is seeing how some of the designers they use continue to surprise the audience. There is always something fun and unique in the set designs of Nicholas Amundson, but I was not prepared for the fantastic set he put together for Kinky Boots. The show takes place mainly in the shoe factory, and he has found a way to build a two-story shoe factory with an office that rolls when needed.

Another fun part of the show comes in the costumes by Angela Lampe. One of the things I appreciated about her costuming is how each of the Angels and Lola had distinct looks throughout the show. I was unprepared for the amazing costumes that came out on the stage for the finale. The amount of different boots she has been able to design for this show celebrates the show's message of being yourself.

While this production is stunning to watch, this only happens with amazing storytellers at the helm. This starts with the direction team of Director Adam Yankowy, Music Director Tristan Miedema, and Choreographer Megan Helmers. These three have put a show together that flows seamlessly from scene to song and delivers on heart.

For this production, the role of Charlie Price is played by Gavin Runles. Runles is no stranger to Playhouse audience, most notably for his Cloris-winning performance as Jack Kelly in "Newsies." This is his best performance to date. The weight he gives to his character's decision to let go of the factory or not, provides the audience with a chance to celebrate the steps forward his character takes and make the setbacks even more devastating as they come.

There is one group that the audience ate up as soon as they came on stage. Whenever Lola or the angels entered, the crowd went wild. What was fun to watch was how they took the audience's energy and put it into their performances, always leaving the audience wanting more. When Travis Ness, as Lola steps away from the angels, we get some of the show's most poignant moments.

While Charlie talks about people around the world clamoring for "Kinky Boots," audiences in Des Moines are doing the same. Des Moines Playhouse has added an extension to the show, which runs through April 8. Tickets are going quickly to this production. To find out more, or to buy tickets, visit the link below.