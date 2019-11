Celebrate the holidays with the Final Act Ensemble at their annual holiday performance. The show will take place at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the Kate Goldman Children's Theatre at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Tickets are $10 for all ages and are available at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office.

The performance features two segments from vintage radio programs and two classic Christmas tales. First Dick Tracy gets tangled up with a murder in Hollywood. Next audiences will take a trip to 79 Wistful Vista where Fibber McGee and Molly get involved in another nutty mix-up that'll have them laughing. And audiences won't want to miss out on two traditional tales sure to warm the heart, O. Henry's The Gift of the Magi and Charles Dickens ' A Christmas Carol. The performance includes holiday songs from the period and a singalong at the end. Get set for an evening of nostalgia and holiday cheer with the Final Act Ensemble!

The Final Act Ensemble is a troupe of performers ages 60 and older that present classic and original radio plays, including commercials and live and recorded sound effects. In addition to this performance, traveling programs are available for youth, adult, and multi-generational audiences.

The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.





Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You

For more information on the holiday show and the Final Act Ensemble, contact the Des Moines Community Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261 or visit dmplayhouse.com