Playhouse December Teen Workshop Features Improv

The Des Moines Community Playhouse's latest Teen Theatre Workshop, Improv with Comedy Xperiment, will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 1:00-4:00 PM. The workshop is open to all interested teens in grades 7-12. Registration is $9 per person. Registrations may be made online at dmplayhouse.com.



Within a couple of hours, through warm-up exercises, creative performance games, and basic short-form scene-work, students will practice techniques to think quickly on their feet, be more creative, improve storytelling skills, and work together as a team while having fun. Teens should get ready to laugh until they cry with local improv troupe Comedy Xperiment. For those who Saturday Night Live, want to become a more responsive and creative actor, or just want to get better at thinking on their feet, this workshop is for them.



Comedy Xperiment (CXP) is Des Moines' premier long-form improvisation team. For more than 15 years, CXP has continued its mission of bringing high quality improvisation to Central Iowa in the most unique and spontaneous ways imaginable. The group regularly performs at the Stoner Theater with shows created from suggestions from the audience.



Teen Theatre Workshops are monthly classes, October 2019-May 2020, in which students in grades 7-12 participate in hands-on workshops led by Des Moines area theatre professionals. Each month features a new topic and new expert. The current season features a wide variety of experiences including improv with Comedy Xperiment, Dec. 14, 2019; audition song selection with Katy Merriman, Jan. 18, 2020; lighting design with David Kilpatrick, Feb. 8, 2020; audition monologue selection with Erin Horst, Mar. 28, 2020; audition dance basics with Megan Helmers, Apr. 4, 2020; and directing 101 with Brad Dell, May 16, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



Teen Theatre Workshop Registration

$9 all ages

To register:

dmplayhouse.com

515-954-7685

Des Moines Community Playhouse, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312









