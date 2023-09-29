PETER PAN, JR. Comes to Coralville Center For the Arts in October

Performances run October 27-29.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Peter Pan whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! A timeless classic, perfect for the whole family. Based on J.M. Barrie's beloved tale and featuring unforgettable songs, this high-flying musical is full of magic, warmth, and adventure.

This Young Footliters production is presented by children in grades 3–12.

Performance Times

  • Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM
  • Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM
  • Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 PM

Ticketing Information

Tickets can be held at Will Call the day of the performance for no additional fee. If picking up tickets at the counter, please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to show time.

Besides Will Call, most shows also offer digital tickets that may be printed at home or shown on your digital device at the door to the auditorium. At the time of purchase, patrons also have the option to have tickets printed and mailed for a $5 fee.




