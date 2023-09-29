Performances run October 27-29.
POPULAR
Peter Pan, Jr. comes to Coralville Center For the Arts in October. Performances run October 27-29.
Peter Pan whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! A timeless classic, perfect for the whole family. Based on J.M. Barrie's beloved tale and featuring unforgettable songs, this high-flying musical is full of magic, warmth, and adventure.
This Young Footliters production is presented by children in grades 3–12.
Tickets can be held at Will Call the day of the performance for no additional fee. If picking up tickets at the counter, please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to show time.
Besides Will Call, most shows also offer digital tickets that may be printed at home or shown on your digital device at the door to the auditorium. At the time of purchase, patrons also have the option to have tickets printed and mailed for a $5 fee.
Videos
|Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
|Les Miserables
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (2/27-3/03)
|Girl From the North Country
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (11/28-12/03)
|Moulin Rouge!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (8/20-9/01)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater) (4/11-4/11)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (11/17-11/18)
|Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (1/23-1/28)
|Funny Girl
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (3/12-3/17)
|Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You