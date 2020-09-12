Orchestra Iowa Cancels Fall 2020 Season

All performances are cancelled through December 31.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Orchestra Iowa Board of Directors voted at its September 8, 2020 meeting to cancel all Orchestra Iowa and Opus Concert Café performances through December 31, 2020, as part of the ongoing effort to slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19.



"The decision to cancel our core programming for the fall is heartbreaking for everyone involved with Orchestra Iowa," said Jeffrey Collier, Chief Executive Officer for Orchestra Iowa. "Ultimately, we must put the health and safety of our musicians, audience, and staff at the forefront of our plans."



The constantly changing public health environment has created many challenges for all of Orchestra Iowa's planned concerts for the season, including its traditional season-opener, Brucemorchestra. Unfortunately, the pandemic coupled with the August derecho made the treasured event on the lawn at Brucemore impossible for the current year, but Orchestra Iowa is hopeful for its triumphant return in the fall of 2021. Additionally, in an effort to maintain fiscal stability during these turbulent times, all full-time Orchestra Iowa employees, including the Music Director and CEO, will be put on a 50% furlough beginning at the end of September.



All ticket holders are currently being notified directly of the cancelations and will be offered a variety of options for their tickets. All questions can be directed to the Orchestra Iowa Ticket Office at 319.366.8203 or tickets@orchestraiowa.org.



The following performances have been canceled:

• Horn Calls, Opus Concert Café & Unitarian Universalist Society of Coralville, September 18-20

• Beethoven 5×5, Paramount Theatre & Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, October 24-25

• Ghostbusters, Paramount Theatre, October 30

• Triple B Threat, Paramount Theatre & The Englert Theatre, November 13-14

• The Nutcracker, Paramount Theatre, December 5

• Holiday Spectacular, Paramount Theatre, December 18-20

