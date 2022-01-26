Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE Kicks Off Des Moines Metro Opera's 50th Season On March 5

Des Moines Metro Opera opens its 50th Anniversary Season with a dazzling, technicolor production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sublime fairytale, The Magic Flute, on March 5 and 6 at the Des Moines Civic Center.

This reimagining of Mozart's final opera pays homage to silent films of the 1920s and features fantastical hand-drawn animations projected onto the set that interact in real time with the singers, creating the impression that gigantic comic strips and cartoons are coming to life before your eyes.



"Prepare to be astonished as we launch the opera's 50th anniversary celebrations with one of the most remarkable and innovative productions I have ever seen. The ingenious blend of early cinematic styles, fanciful projections and stagecraft wizardry results in a technological and theatrical marvel," said DMMO General and Artistic Director Michael Egel. "This is not your run-of-the-mill Magic Flute. Our city has never seen anything quite like this."



The Magic Flute will be presented for two performances on March 5 at 7:30pm and March 6 at 2:00pm at the Des Moines Civic Center. Featuring the musicians of the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra in the pit, this production marks the first ever collaboration between Des Moines Metro Opera and the Des Moines Symphony. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at www.dmmo.org or by calling DMPA's Box Office at 515-246-2300.