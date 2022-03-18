Iowa Stage Theatre Company Presents A LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Iowa Stage Theatre Company, central Iowa's home for award-winning theater that inspires, enlightens and entertains, has announced its production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night opening 25 March, at the Stoner Theater of Des Moines Performing Arts.

"There is no serious American drama without Eugene O'Neill, and this is his absolute masterpiece" said ISTC Artistic Director Matthew McIver. "Every dysfunctional family show we adore today can trace back to the loving, warring Tyrone family. It's like Succession without the money."

Long Day's Journey Into Night is Eugene O'Neill's masterpiece of the American family, which he never allowed to be performed in his lifetime. Based on O'Neill's own loving but damaged family, it shares the story of heartbreak and addiction through one long day in the life of the Tyrone family. The set and lighting design are by ISTC Director of Production Jay Jagim, winner of a Cloris Lifetime Achievement Award, and the production is directed by ISTC Artistic Director Matthew McIver. Doris Nash designed the costumes, with Brandon Kair designing sound. Katrina Sieck serves as stage manager.

"This show is one of the most influential we have ever mounted, and one that central Iowa audiences do not get many chances to see," said McIver. "We could not be more proud and excited to bring this American classic to our community."

For more information visit www.iowastage.org.