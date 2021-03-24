Harrison Sheckler Releases New Chamber Work SPRING IN IOWA

The first day of spring has arrived. Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music student pianist Harrison Sheckler has celebrated with the release of "Spring in Iowa" featuring Unheard of Ensemble.

Spring brings a special kind of energy, especially in Iowa. That's the spirit motivating the recent new release from the remarkably talented Iowa Composer and Pianist Harrison Sheckler. In exciting news Harrison announced the release of his new chamber work "Spring in Iowa" featuring Unheard of Ensemble. Currently a student at the Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music, working toward his Masters in a Piano Performance degree, the new work follows up on his 2020 album release "An Easy Smile" that has won significant praise. "Spring in Iowa" is available on Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

"My piece, Spring in Iowa, is inspired by my experiences growing up in northeast Iowa," commented the clearly passionate Harrison. "The wintertime is very cold, and the springtime is full of rain showers. In the beginning of the piece, the picture I have in mind is an early spring morning - the grass is covered in a blanket of dew, the fields and streams lined with wildflowers, and flocks of birds settle along the rivers, streams, and ponds. Near my home, a family of trumpeter swans makes their nest on the bank of Elks pond every spring. For this reason, I have quoted the opening bars of Camille Saint-Saëns, "The Swan" in the cello part by using it as a bass line to support a new melody. I have also interwoven the melody of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes' fight song."

"Spring in Iowa" was composed for Violin, Clarinet, Cello and Piano.

Harrison explained, "The melody is introduced by the cello, and proceeds to be shared by the other instruments. Iowans are very proud of their college sports teams and are excited when spring practices commence. The simple melodies and accompanying harmonies in this piece depict the simple, but beautiful experiences of living in Iowa."

Unheard of Ensemble, featured on "Spring in Iowa", are a contemporary chamber ensemble based in NYC dedicated to connecting communities across the United States through the development and performance of new music. Their debut album was released last season.

To learn more about Harrison Sheckler visit https://www.harrisonsheckler.com.