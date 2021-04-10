Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Donors Help Orchestra Iowa Replace Music Destroyed in Derecho Damage

Apr. 10, 2021

Apr. 10, 2021  
Multiple donors stepped up to purchase the music for Swan Lake for Orchestra Iowa, the final of the 153 musical scores needed after they were destroyed in the 2020 derecho, The Gazette reports.

Orchestra Iowa has already received boxes of over 600 pounds of music, ready to sort, catalog, and later file for future use.

The music was destroyed when a sprinkler burst during the August 10 hurricane, flooding the music library, storage spaces, and Opus Concert Cafe. The roof may have to be replaced, as well as all of the acoustic panels at the back of the Opus stage.

"We're still waiting on quotes and timelines for all of that, so it will be most likely a whole year, if not longer, until a complete restoration from the derecho is accomplished," said Orchestra Iowa CEO Jeff Collier.

The public helped through the Save Our Scores campaign, raising $40,000 to buy replacement music. Prices for the scores ranged from $30, up to $2,700 for Swan Lake.

General contributions not tied to specific pieces of music will be used toward buying a more protected storage system.

Read more on The Gazette.


