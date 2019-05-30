Disney's NEWSIES Takes The Stage At The CCPA

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville in collaboration with Nolte Academy produces Disney's NEWSIES on June 14-16 and 21-22 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are June 14, 15, 21 at 7:30 pm and June 16 and 22 at 2:00 pm.

Directed by Chris Okiishi and Leslie Nolte, City Circle's annual teen musical is perfect summer entertainment for the whole family! Based on the classic 1992 Disney film, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies". When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, Jack rallies the newsies to strike against unfair conditions and fight for what's right. The Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman features classics songs such as "King of New York," and "Carrying the Banner."

Tickets to the show are $12-$27 and can be purchased online at coralvillearts.org or by calling 319.248.9370 or in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street.





