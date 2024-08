Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's My Son Pinocchio, JR. comes to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in October. Performances run October 18-20, 2024.

Disney’s beloved cartoon masterpiece comes to life in a new stage adaptation by Stephen Schwartz! Pinocchio and Geppetto must take a new adventure and learn to love in this extravagant musical, filled with your favorite songs!

This Young Footliters production is presented by children in grades 3–12.

Comments