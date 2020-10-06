Des Moines Playhouse Offers Opening Night Live Streaming of WEEKEND COMEDY

Seating at these shows is limited with COVID-19 reopening protocols listed on The Playhouse's website.

The Des Moines Playhouse is presenting two shows in repertory in the John Viars Theatre this fall, Weekend Comedy, Oct. 9-Nov. 8, 2020, and I and You, Oct. 16-Nov. 15, 2020. Seating at these shows is limited with COVID-19 reopening protocols listed on The Playhouse's website.



For those not ready to return inside the theatre building, The Playhouse is offering live streaming of both shows' opening nights. Weekend Comedy livestream is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. I and You livestream is Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Links to purchase the livestreams are available on The Playhouse website and Facebook page. Both shows start at 7:30 PM with a preshow talk live from the theatre at 7:00 PM.



Weekend Comedy finds a middle-aged couple (Gina Gedler, Sean Kanuso) and a young couple (Tiffany Liechty, Jobe Fee) accidentally renting the same cottage for a three-day weekend. After the couples decide to share the cottage, a clash of generations ensues. Jeanne and Sam Bobrick fill their script with laughter and perceptive looks at aging, marriage, and happiness. Weekend Comedy opening night livestream is Friday, Oct. 9.



Anthony (Clifton Antoine), athletic and popular, arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door with an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline (Natlie Grote) hasn't been to school in months. As these two let down their guards and share secrets, their seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You opening night livestream is Friday, Oct. 16.



The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse, Weekend Comedy, and I and You, contact The Playhouse ticket office at 515.277.6261.

