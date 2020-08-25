Des Moines Playhouse Announces Auditions for I AND YOU and WEEKEND COMEDY

The video submission deadline is 6:00 PM, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Auditions for two fall 2020 shows at The Des Moines Playhouse, I and You and Weekend Comedy, will be held virtually with an audition video submission deadline of 6:00 PM, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Details about the video auditions are online at dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition. Callbacks will be in person at the theatre by appointment only, Sept. 1-3, 2020. Questions about auditions should be directed to Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman, 515-974-5354.



I and You contains feature roles for 1 male and 1 female, ages 16-25. Performances are Oct. 9-Nov. 22, 2020. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, The Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. I and You is directed by Katy Merriman.



Weekend Comedy contains feature roles for 2 males and 2 females, ages 25-65. Performances are Oct. 9-Nov. 22, 2020. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, The Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes.



I and You and Weekend Comedy will be presented in repertory, Oct. 9-Nov. 22, 2020, alternating shows by the week. Full details of The Playhouse's rehearsal protocols to keep cast and crew healthy are on The Playhouse's website, dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition.



In Lauren Gunderson's I and You, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, with an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.



Weekend Comedy finds a middle-aged couple and a young couple accidentally renting the same cottage for a three-day weekend. After the couples decide to share the cottage, a clash of generations ensues. Sam Bobrick fills his script with laughter and perceptive looks at aging, marriage, and happiness.



The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For up-to-date audition information and general guidelines, visit the Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact the Playhouse at 515-277-6261.

