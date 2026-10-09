Des Moines Performing Arts Expands Preschool Tour to Three-County Region
The program will feature four touring productions and 26 performances ranging from interactive music and dance to imaginative puppetry.
For some of central Iowa's youngest learners, experiencing the arts comes with a practical challenge: getting to the theater. Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) is helping remove that barrier by bringing the experience directly to them.
Following a successful pilot that reached more than 1,500 preschoolers in Des Moines, Des Moines Performing Arts: On Tour for Little Learners is expanding for the 2026-27 school year, bringing free live performances to participating preschool and pre-K sites throughout Polk, Dallas, and Warren counties.
The program began last year through a one-time grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines. During its first year, touring artists visited all 16 Des Moines Public Schools preschool sites, filling classrooms with live music, movement, and storytelling. For many young learners, the program offered an opportunity to experience professional artists up close, without transportation standing in the way.
At Mitchell Early Learning Center, Principal Jessica Parsons saw firsthand how students responded.
“The performance was highly engaging, and our students thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The mix of music, live instruments, fast-paced energy, and audience participation kept students captivated throughout,” Parsons said. “Students of all abilities found joy in the performance, making it a meaningful and inclusive moment for our entire school community. We are especially thankful for our partnership with Des Moines Performing Arts, which made this enriching experience possible.”
The response from schools like Mitchell helped demonstrate what can happen when the arts come directly to young learners and reinforced Des Moines Performing Arts' commitment to expanding that access.
“A child's first experience with the performing arts can happen in many places,” said Karoline Myers, director of education for Des Moines Performing Arts. “Sometimes access means opening our doors and welcoming students into the theater, and sometimes it means going beyond them. Des Moines Performing Arts: On Tour for Little Learners allows us to bring live performance directly into preschool classrooms, giving young children an opportunity to experience the arts while nurturing creativity, language, and connection.”
The season will feature four touring productions and 26 performances, ranging from interactive music and dance to imaginative puppetry.
This Season's Productions:
Ringo's Sing Along Road Trip | Oct. 26-29, 2026
Join Ringo the singing dog and his owner on a musical road trip to the Doggy Dance Party.
Swing Along with Allegra Levy and Friends | Jan. 25-28, 2027
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Allegra Levy performs original jazz songs celebrating childhood experiences.
Little Half Chicken | March 22-25, 2027
Based on a folktale shared across cultures, this imaginative story follows an unusual little bird searching for where he belongs.
Uncle Jumbo: One Big Family | April 12-13, 2027
Grammy-nominated Uncle Jumbo combines soul, funk, R&B, and interactive dance-alongs focused on connection, kindness, and wellbeing.
On Tour for Little Learners is part of Des Moines Performing Arts' broader commitment to creating arts opportunities for every stage of life. Each year, more than 50,000 students and teachers participate in the organization's educational initiatives, including curriculum-connected performances, workshops, and classroom experiences.
By expanding beyond Des Moines, On Tour for Little Learners is creating another path to the arts for central Iowa children, one that begins in a place already familiar to them: their classroom.
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Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress
Des Moines Playhouse (1/08-1/24)
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Philip Glass’s ORPHÉE
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/03)
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Offenbach’s THE TALES OF HOFFMANN
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/04-7/04)
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Britten’s BILLY BUDD
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/15-7/15)
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Offenbach’s THE TALES OF HOFFMANN
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/25-7/25)
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Philip Glass’s ORPHÉE
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/24-7/24)
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Les Misérables
Des Moines Playhouse (4/09-5/02)
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The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
Des Moines Playhouse (5/07-5/23)
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Mean Girls
Des Moines Playhouse (7/09-7/25)
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Britten’s BILLY BUDD
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/18-7/18)