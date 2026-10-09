Des Moines Performing Arts Expands Preschool Tour to Three-County Region

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For some of central Iowa's youngest learners, experiencing the arts comes with a practical challenge: getting to the theater. Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) is helping remove that barrier by bringing the experience directly to them.

Following a successful pilot that reached more than 1,500 preschoolers in Des Moines, Des Moines Performing Arts: On Tour for Little Learners is expanding for the 2026-27 school year, bringing free live performances to participating preschool and pre-K sites throughout Polk, Dallas, and Warren counties.

The program began last year through a one-time grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines. During its first year, touring artists visited all 16 Des Moines Public Schools preschool sites, filling classrooms with live music, movement, and storytelling. For many young learners, the program offered an opportunity to experience professional artists up close, without transportation standing in the way.

At Mitchell Early Learning Center, Principal Jessica Parsons saw firsthand how students responded.

“The performance was highly engaging, and our students thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The mix of music, live instruments, fast-paced energy, and audience participation kept students captivated throughout,” Parsons said. “Students of all abilities found joy in the performance, making it a meaningful and inclusive moment for our entire school community. We are especially thankful for our partnership with Des Moines Performing Arts, which made this enriching experience possible.”

The response from schools like Mitchell helped demonstrate what can happen when the arts come directly to young learners and reinforced Des Moines Performing Arts' commitment to expanding that access.

“A child's first experience with the performing arts can happen in many places,” said Karoline Myers, director of education for Des Moines Performing Arts. “Sometimes access means opening our doors and welcoming students into the theater, and sometimes it means going beyond them. Des Moines Performing Arts: On Tour for Little Learners allows us to bring live performance directly into preschool classrooms, giving young children an opportunity to experience the arts while nurturing creativity, language, and connection.”

The season will feature four touring productions and 26 performances, ranging from interactive music and dance to imaginative puppetry.

This Season's Productions:

Ringo's Sing Along Road Trip | Oct. 26-29, 2026

Join Ringo the singing dog and his owner on a musical road trip to the Doggy Dance Party.

Swing Along with Allegra Levy and Friends | Jan. 25-28, 2027

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Allegra Levy performs original jazz songs celebrating childhood experiences.

Little Half Chicken | March 22-25, 2027

Based on a folktale shared across cultures, this imaginative story follows an unusual little bird searching for where he belongs.

Uncle Jumbo: One Big Family | April 12-13, 2027

Grammy-nominated Uncle Jumbo combines soul, funk, R&B, and interactive dance-alongs focused on connection, kindness, and wellbeing.

On Tour for Little Learners is part of Des Moines Performing Arts' broader commitment to creating arts opportunities for every stage of life. Each year, more than 50,000 students and teachers participate in the organization's educational initiatives, including curriculum-connected performances, workshops, and classroom experiences.

By expanding beyond Des Moines, On Tour for Little Learners is creating another path to the arts for central Iowa children, one that begins in a place already familiar to them: their classroom.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 17 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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