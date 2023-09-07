Danny K. Bernstein's WINGS to Receive World Premiere At Drake University

WINGS, a new musical by Danny K. Bernstein (Far From Canterbury, On Your Mark!) will receive its long-awaited premiere at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa this October. First beginning development in early 2017, WINGS first entered the public eye with a 2019 reading starring Austin Pendleton, Karen Ziemba, Caitlin Houlahan, and Shoba Narayan. Shortly after that reading, an animatic featuring the plot of WINGS and the titular song (created by Miranda Pla, and featuring vocals from Blaine Krauss) was released on YouTube, amassing over 65,000 views. Wings has undergone further developmental readings in New York City, Washington, D.C. and at Drake University in anticipation of the Fall world premiere.

Loosely adapted from the 1906 Russian novella, WINGS tells the story of 4th year university student Vanya, through his eyes, as he navigates his final year of study in St. Petersburg. With no money, and no status beyond the university, Vanya is desperate to win a prestigious fellowship that will allow him to stay at the university. However, matters complicate when he begins working privately on his application with the Fellowship's current recipient, and the two begin a relationship that neither are quite prepared for.

Erin T. Degner, as director/choreographer, and Tristan Miedema, as music director, are new leaders to the project. Both are faculty members at Drake University, with Irene Ryan Award-nominated Degner as head of the BFA program and Miedema as a Teaching Associate for musical theatre voice. Bernstein's long-time collaborator Nick Wilders returns to contribute orchestration and arrangements. This marks the second production of Bernstein's in the past three years, with Far From Canterbury receiving its regional premiere at the Barnstormers Theatre in summer 2021, starring Kennedy Caughell and Ellis Gage.

The cast, comprised almost entirely of students in Drake University's BFA Musical Theatre program, consists of Note Aguilar, Ben Ankarlo, Carly Arguelles, Rhyan Busch, Laura Breyen, Reese Dickerson, Emma Fishman, Chloe Fox, Miclo Gonzalez, Eliana Mascarenes, Griffin Snow, Harrison Stull, and Jude Thurman. The orchestra features Sonya Siebert (piano), Maggie Stagner (violin), Michael Terrell (cello), Aaron Powell (guitar), and Jordan Gould (drums).

The production will also feature scenic design by Joe Barnard, lighting design by Brynn Kelly, costume design by Abby Rogers, sound design by Will Pile, props design by Josie Poppen, hair and make-up design by Sydney Castiglione, technical direction by John Pomeroy, and stage management by Adelaide Kuehn. Maren Grant is Assistant Director/Dramaturg, Jacob Galos is Assistant Lighting Designer, Stephanie Mayer and Camille Marquart are Assistant Stage Managers, and Phil Nguyen Le is Assistant Technical Director. Stephanie Schneider will serve as intimacy choreographer and Erik Meixelsperger as fight choreographer.

Tickets are available at the Drake University box office (Click Here) for October 5th - 8th. Their 2023-2024 season also includes Almost, Maine (November 16-19, 2023), 42nd Street (March 28 - 31, 2024), and Stop Kiss (May 2-5, 2024).

is an award-winning composer/lyricist, music director and pianist. His musicals include Wings (Book, Music, Lyrics), On Your Mark! (Book, Lyrics - currently licensed through MTI) and Far From Canterbury (Book, Music, Lyrics) - Outstanding Overall Musical, 2015 FringeNYC. 2020 Fred Ebb Finalist, 2019 Kleban Prize for Bookwriting Finalist, 2019 and 2017 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist. Proud member of ASCAP and the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. @dannykbernstein.

ERIN T DEGNER

is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Drake University and Head of the Musical Theatre BFA program. She teaches acting, voice and movement techniques primarily based in Kristin Linklater, Richard Schechner's Rasaboxes, and Anne Bogart's Viewpoints, as well as musical theatre singing, dance and choreography. Some of her onstage achievements have been recognized with Kennedy Center Irene Ryan Acting nominations for her roles as the title character in Mary Poppins and Mother in A Christmas Story: The Musical. She won Cloris Awards for her portrayal of Helen Bechdel in Iowa Stage's production of Fun Home and for her directing and choreography in the Des Moines Playhouse's production of Singin' in the Rain. Most recently, she was recognized with a Kennedy Center National Merit Award for her choreography for Carrie the Musical.

TRISTAN MIEDEMA

(he/they) is in his fourth year at Drake University as Teaching Associate in musical theatre voice. Locally, he received a Cloris Award for music direction of Kinky Boots (Des Moines Playhouse). Miedema is a studio vocal artist for BMK Arrangements in Chicago, specializes in gender affirming voice/speech care for trans and non-binary students, and performs locally with the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus. Miedema received his MA in Voice from the University of Iowa, appearing as John Brooke - Little Women, Lillas Pastia - La Tragédie de Carmen, and Fabrizio - The Light in the Piazza. @TristanMiedema

is an NYC-based orchestrator, pianist, and music director. His orchestrations have been heard at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and on several PBS concerts through his partnership with the American Pops Orchestra, including performances by Patti LaBelle, Amy Grant, and Billy Gilman. His theatrical credits as orchestrator include orchestrations and arrangements for Notes From Now, Crave (both Off-Broadway), Beauty & the Beast, Once On This Island (both Summer Theatre of New Canaan), and the upcoming national tour of In My Own Little Corner, starring Chryssie Whitehead. His credits as a pianist include Wicked and Company on Broadway, Emojiland and Titanique Off-Broadway, and the national tour of Jersey Boys. Next up, he is the music director and orchestrator for the Mazzoni Center Honors, honoring Stephen Schwartz in at the Kimmel Center in November 2023. www.nickwilders.com